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The economy on KIOS 91.5

Planet Money

Economics, except they go and do it.

Sundays, 11 a.m. to noon Central

Planet Money

Listen to Planet Money

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Every episode, at NPR

About the program

This is the show that bought a hundred barrels of crude oil, made and sold a t-shirt, and put a satellite into orbit, each time to explain something about the economy that was never going to land as a chart. It grew out of a This American Life episode on the housing crisis and NPR made it its own program in 2008. There is a Peabody and a Murrow on the shelf.

Sunday mornings on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha, sharing the hour with How I Built This. Two shows about how money actually behaves, back to back.

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Also on your Sunday

Starting with the show it shares its hour with.