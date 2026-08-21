About the program

This is the show that bought a hundred barrels of crude oil, made and sold a t-shirt, and put a satellite into orbit, each time to explain something about the economy that was never going to land as a chart. It grew out of a This American Life episode on the housing crisis and NPR made it its own program in 2008. There is a Peabody and a Murrow on the shelf.

Sunday mornings on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha, sharing the hour with How I Built This. Two shows about how money actually behaves, back to back.