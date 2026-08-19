Local Programs
Mundo Latino
Latin music past and present, with Conrad Castañeda.
On air Sundays at 9 p.m.
The Playlist
About the Program
Rare Afro-Latin sides from the fifties and sixties, artists emerging now, and the newest tropical bass, in the same hour.
Conrad Castañeda produces the show in Omaha, and it is built out of a record collection rather than a playlist someone else wrote.
An hour on Sunday night, tracing where Latin music has been and where it is going.
Hosted byConrad Castañeda Host, Mundo Latino