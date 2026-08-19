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Mundo Latino

Latin music past and present, with Conrad Castañeda.

On air Sundays at 9 p.m.

Mundo Latino

The Playlist

About the Program

Rare Afro-Latin sides from the fifties and sixties, artists emerging now, and the newest tropical bass, in the same hour.

Conrad Castañeda produces the show in Omaha, and it is built out of a record collection rather than a playlist someone else wrote.

An hour on Sunday night, tracing where Latin music has been and where it is going.

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Hosted by

Conrad Castañeda Conrad Castañeda Host, Mundo Latino

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