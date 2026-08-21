About the program

Marketplace first went out on 2 January 1989. It was founded by Jim Russell and deliberately based in Long Beach, California, well away from Wall Street, on the argument that business news written from New York was written for the people who already worked in it. The music that runs under the daily numbers report is a joke about that. The tune played when the market goes up is not the same as the one played when it goes down.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Marketplace on weekday evenings, between All Things Considered and Fresh Air. It is business news for people who do not work in finance.