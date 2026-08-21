Business news on KIOS 91.5
Marketplace
The economy explained so it makes sense, weekday evenings on KIOS 91.5.
Weekdays, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Central
Listen to Marketplace
KIOS airs Marketplace on weekday evenings on 91.5. American Public Media publishes each edition as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here.
About the program
Marketplace first went out on 2 January 1989. It was founded by Jim Russell and deliberately based in Long Beach, California, well away from Wall Street, on the argument that business news written from New York was written for the people who already worked in it. The music that runs under the daily numbers report is a joke about that. The tune played when the market goes up is not the same as the one played when it goes down.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Marketplace on weekday evenings, between All Things Considered and Fresh Air. It is business news for people who do not work in finance.
More news on KIOS
The news day on 91.5 runs from Morning Edition through the afternoon and into the evening. These are the other places to find it.