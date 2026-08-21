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Talk from WBUR on KIOS 91.5

On Point

One subject, examined properly, every weekday morning on KIOS 91.5.

Weekdays at 10 a.m. Central

On Point

Listen to On Point

KIOS airs On Point on weekday mornings on 91.5. WBUR publishes each edition as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here.

Every episode, from WBUR

About the program

On Point is made by WBUR in Boston and distributed by American Public Media. It first went out on 17 September 2001, six days after the September 11 attacks, as special coverage, and became a program in its own right the following February. Each edition takes a single subject and works through it with people who have studied it.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs On Point on weekday mornings, straight after 1A. If a story has been in the headlines all week and you still are not sure what to make of it, this is the hour that takes it apart.

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