About the program

On Point is made by WBUR in Boston and distributed by American Public Media. It first went out on 17 September 2001, six days after the September 11 attacks, as special coverage, and became a program in its own right the following February. Each edition takes a single subject and works through it with people who have studied it.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs On Point on weekday mornings, straight after 1A. If a story has been in the headlines all week and you still are not sure what to make of it, this is the hour that takes it apart.