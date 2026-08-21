About the program

Throughline is NPR's history program, started in 2019 by Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei. Each edition takes something in the news and goes back to where it came from, using historians, archive tape and old newscasts. It won a Peabody Award in 2022.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Throughline on Sunday afternoons. If you have ever wondered why an argument in the news feels older than the news, this is the hour that explains it.