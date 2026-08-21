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History from NPR on KIOS 91.5

Throughline

The past behind the present, Sundays at noon on KIOS 91.5.

Sundays at noon Central

Throughline

Listen to Throughline

KIOS airs Throughline on Sunday afternoons on 91.5. NPR publishes each edition as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here.

Every episode, from NPR

About the program

Throughline is NPR's history program, started in 2019 by Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei. Each edition takes something in the news and goes back to where it came from, using historians, archive tape and old newscasts. It won a Peabody Award in 2022.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Throughline on Sunday afternoons. If you have ever wondered why an argument in the news feels older than the news, this is the hour that explains it.

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