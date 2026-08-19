© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Programs

The Atomic Hour

America's Museum of Midcentury Music, and nobody knows who runs it.

On air Saturdays at 8 p.m.

The Atomic Hour

The Playlist

About the Program

Pop and rock out of the 1950s and 1960s, with the odd stray from the 1970s, played off the records rather than off a chart.

It is made a few feet from this sentence, in the studios of 91.5 KIOS FM, which makes it one of the few midcentury music hours anywhere still being put together by hand.

An hour on Saturday night, opening the music block that runs on through The Omaha Sound and The Last Call.

Contact the Station

The Latest from The Atomic Hour

More Music on KIOS

Jazz with Chris Cooke Jazz with Chris Cooke Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. Jazz with Mike Jacobs Jazz with Mike Jacobs Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. The Omaha Sound The Omaha Sound Saturdays at 9 p.m. Ambiology Ambiology Sundays at 10 p.m.
See All Local Programs All Programs Support KIOS