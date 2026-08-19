About the Program

Pop and rock out of the 1950s and 1960s, with the odd stray from the 1970s, played off the records rather than off a chart.

It is made a few feet from this sentence, in the studios of 91.5 KIOS FM, which makes it one of the few midcentury music hours anywhere still being put together by hand.

An hour on Saturday night, opening the music block that runs on through The Omaha Sound and The Last Call.