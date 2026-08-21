Live music on KIOS 91.5
Conversations from the World Cafe
Musicians play it, then explain it.
Sundays, 7 to 8 p.m. Central
The World Cafe interviews
KIOS airs the full hour on Sunday evening. What WXPN publishes is the Words and Music interviews, one guest at a time, and those are here.
About the program
The first broadcast went out from WXPN in Philadelphia on 14 October 1991, with Bruce Cockburn playing acoustically as the opening guest. It was built with Corporation for Public Broadcasting money to bring younger listeners to public radio, and NPR has distributed it since 2005. That whole first hour still exists, and NPR put it back out in 2021.
Sunday evenings on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. A musician in a studio, playing and then talking about it, which is a different thing from hearing the record.
Sunday night from here
What follows once the guest has packed up.