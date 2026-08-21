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Live music on KIOS 91.5

Conversations from the World Cafe

Musicians play it, then explain it.

Sundays, 7 to 8 p.m. Central

Conversations from the World Cafe

The World Cafe interviews

KIOS airs the full hour on Sunday evening. What WXPN publishes is the Words and Music interviews, one guest at a time, and those are here.

The whole program, at WXPN

About the program

The first broadcast went out from WXPN in Philadelphia on 14 October 1991, with Bruce Cockburn playing acoustically as the opening guest. It was built with Corporation for Public Broadcasting money to bring younger listeners to public radio, and NPR has distributed it since 2005. That whole first hour still exists, and NPR put it back out in 2021.

Sunday evenings on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. A musician in a studio, playing and then talking about it, which is a different thing from hearing the record.

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Sunday night from here

What follows once the guest has packed up.