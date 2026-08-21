About the program

The first broadcast went out from WXPN in Philadelphia on 14 October 1991, with Bruce Cockburn playing acoustically as the opening guest. It was built with Corporation for Public Broadcasting money to bring younger listeners to public radio, and NPR has distributed it since 2005. That whole first hour still exists, and NPR put it back out in 2021.

Sunday evenings on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. A musician in a studio, playing and then talking about it, which is a different thing from hearing the record.