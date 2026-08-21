About the program

Jazz with Jana Lee Ross comes from the WFMT Jazz Network in Chicago and reaches KIOS through PRX. It is the same service that produces Jazz with John Hill, and like that program it is jazz chosen and introduced by a host who knows the records rather than assembled from a list.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Jazz with Jana Lee Ross on Friday night and into Saturday. With Jazz with John Hill from Monday through Thursday, the jazz on KIOS runs every weeknight and carries into the weekend.