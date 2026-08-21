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BBC World Service on KIOS 91.5

Health Check

Medicine reported from wherever the story actually is.

Thursdays, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Central

Health Check

Listen to Health Check

The newest editions, whenever you want them.

Every episode, at the BBC

About the program

The BBC World Service's health and medicine program, covering new research, treatment and public health from wherever the story happens to be. That means it reaches systems and diseases American health coverage rarely gets to.

Thursday afternoons on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. It closes out the BBC science block that runs through the middle of the KIOS week.

Contact the Station See the Full Schedule Support KIOS

More of the BBC on KIOS

Four BBC half hours sit in the middle of the KIOS afternoon, and the World Service keeps going from there through the night.