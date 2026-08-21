About the program

Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! first aired on 3 January 1998. It is produced by WBEZ in Chicago and distributed by NPR, it is recorded in front of an audience, and it is the only NPR program where getting the answer wrong is the point. For most of its run the prize for winning was a recording of NPR newscaster Carl Kasell's voice on the winner's home answering machine.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Wait Wait twice, on Monday at noon and again on Saturday morning. If you missed it on the weekend, Omaha gets a second chance at the start of the week.