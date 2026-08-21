The news quiz on KIOS 91.5
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
The news quiz, twice a week on KIOS 91.5.
Mondays at noon and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Central
Listen to Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
KIOS airs Wait Wait twice a week on 91.5, Saturday at 10 a.m. with a re-airing Monday at noon. Catch the most recent episodes right here.
About the program
Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! first aired on 3 January 1998. It is produced by WBEZ in Chicago and distributed by NPR, it is recorded in front of an audience, and it is the only NPR program where getting the answer wrong is the point. For most of its run the prize for winning was a recording of NPR newscaster Carl Kasell's voice on the winner's home answering machine.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Wait Wait twice, on Monday at noon and again on Saturday morning. If you missed it on the weekend, Omaha gets a second chance at the start of the week.
More on KIOS this Saturday morning
Saturday morning on 91.5 runs from the news into the quiz and out the other side. These are the hours either side of it.