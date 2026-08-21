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Language on KIOS 91.5

A Way with Words

Where words come from, and what they mean in your family, Saturdays at noon on KIOS 91.5.

Saturdays, noon to 1 p.m. Central

A Way with Words

Listen to A Way with Words

KIOS airs A Way with Words on Saturdays at noon on 91.5. Wayword publishes each edition as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here.

Every episode, from Wayword

About the program

A Way with Words started at KPBS in San Diego in 1998. When KPBS stopped producing it in 2007 the production team took it over and made it an independent nonprofit, which is how it still runs. It sounds like a live call-in program and it is not. Listeners send questions in from anywhere, producers read all of them and call people back, so where you live and what time zone you are in does not decide whether you get on.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs A Way with Words on Saturdays at noon. If your family says something nobody else says, this is the program that can usually tell you where it came from.

Contact the Station See the Full Schedule Support KIOS

More conversation on KIOS

A Way with Words is an hour of people asking about the language they grew up speaking. These are the other programs on 91.5 built around people talking at length.