About the program

A Way with Words started at KPBS in San Diego in 1998. When KPBS stopped producing it in 2007 the production team took it over and made it an independent nonprofit, which is how it still runs. It sounds like a live call-in program and it is not. Listeners send questions in from anywhere, producers read all of them and call people back, so where you live and what time zone you are in does not decide whether you get on.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs A Way with Words on Saturdays at noon. If your family says something nobody else says, this is the program that can usually tell you where it came from.