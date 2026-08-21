About the program

The Moth began in 1997, when George Dawes Green set out to recreate the summer evenings of his Georgia childhood, when moths gathered at the porch light and friends stayed up telling stories. The Radio Hour started in 2009, is produced by Jay Allison, distributed by PRX, and won a Peabody Award in 2010.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs The Moth Radio Hour on Tuesdays at noon. Every story is true, told by the person it happened to, in front of an audience and without a script.