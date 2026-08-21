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True stories on KIOS 91.5

The Moth Radio Hour

People telling true stories out loud, without notes, Tuesdays at noon on KIOS 91.5.

Tuesdays at noon Central

The Moth Radio Hour

Listen to The Moth Radio Hour

KIOS airs The Moth Radio Hour on Tuesdays on 91.5. The Moth publishes its stories as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here.

Every episode, from The Moth

About the program

The Moth began in 1997, when George Dawes Green set out to recreate the summer evenings of his Georgia childhood, when moths gathered at the porch light and friends stayed up telling stories. The Radio Hour started in 2009, is produced by Jay Allison, distributed by PRX, and won a Peabody Award in 2010.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs The Moth Radio Hour on Tuesdays at noon. Every story is true, told by the person it happened to, in front of an audience and without a script.

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