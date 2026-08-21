True stories on KIOS 91.5
The Moth Radio Hour
People telling true stories out loud, without notes, Tuesdays at noon on KIOS 91.5.
Tuesdays at noon Central
Listen to The Moth Radio Hour
KIOS airs The Moth Radio Hour on Tuesdays on 91.5. The Moth publishes its stories as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here.
Stories from the program
About the program
The Moth began in 1997, when George Dawes Green set out to recreate the summer evenings of his Georgia childhood, when moths gathered at the porch light and friends stayed up telling stories. The Radio Hour started in 2009, is produced by Jay Allison, distributed by PRX, and won a Peabody Award in 2010.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs The Moth Radio Hour on Tuesdays at noon. Every story is true, told by the person it happened to, in front of an audience and without a script.