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BBC World Service on KIOS 91.5

Tech Life

Technology, reported from where people actually use it.

Wednesdays, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Central

Tech Life

Listen to Tech Life

The newest editions, if Wednesday afternoon got away from you.

Every episode, at the BBC

About the program

The BBC World Service's technology program, made by folding together two earlier ones, Tech Tent and Digital Planet. It started in April 2023 and it reports on how technology is changing life in particular places, which is why so much of it comes from a long way outside Silicon Valley.

Wednesday afternoons on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. Half an hour that starts with the people using the thing rather than the company selling it.

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More of the BBC on KIOS

Four BBC half hours sit in the middle of the KIOS afternoon, and the World Service keeps going from there through the night.