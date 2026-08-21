About the program

The BBC World Service's technology program, made by folding together two earlier ones, Tech Tent and Digital Planet. It started in April 2023 and it reports on how technology is changing life in particular places, which is why so much of it comes from a long way outside Silicon Valley.

Wednesday afternoons on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. Half an hour that starts with the people using the thing rather than the company selling it.