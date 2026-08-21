BBC World Service on KIOS 91.5
Tech Life
Technology, reported from where people actually use it.
Wednesdays, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Central
Listen to Tech Life
The newest editions, if Wednesday afternoon got away from you.
About the program
The BBC World Service's technology program, made by folding together two earlier ones, Tech Tent and Digital Planet. It started in April 2023 and it reports on how technology is changing life in particular places, which is why so much of it comes from a long way outside Silicon Valley.
Wednesday afternoons on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. Half an hour that starts with the people using the thing rather than the company selling it.
More of the BBC on KIOS
Four BBC half hours sit in the middle of the KIOS afternoon, and the World Service keeps going from there through the night.