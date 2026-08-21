About the program

This American Life first went out from WBEZ in Chicago on 17 November 1995 under the title Your Radio Playhouse. The name changed the following spring. In 2020 it won the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for Audio Reporting, for "The Out Crowd," about asylum seekers held at the southern border.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs This American Life on Saturday mornings. Each edition has a theme, and the theme is filled with stories rather than with argument.