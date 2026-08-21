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True stories on KIOS 91.5

This American Life

True stories, told in acts, Saturday mornings on KIOS 91.5.

Saturdays at 11 a.m. Central

This American Life

Listen to This American Life

KIOS airs This American Life on Saturday mornings on 91.5. The most recent editions play right here.

The full archive, at This American Life

About the program

This American Life first went out from WBEZ in Chicago on 17 November 1995 under the title Your Radio Playhouse. The name changed the following spring. In 2020 it won the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for Audio Reporting, for "The Out Crowd," about asylum seekers held at the southern border.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs This American Life on Saturday mornings. Each edition has a theme, and the theme is filled with stories rather than with argument.

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