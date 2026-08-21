The long interview on KIOS 91.5
Fresh Air
The long interview, done properly, weekday evenings on KIOS 91.5.
Weekdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Central
Listen to Fresh Air
KIOS airs Fresh Air on weekday evenings on 91.5. WHYY publishes each edition as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here.
About the program
Fresh Air is produced by WHYY in Philadelphia and distributed by NPR. It began as a local Philadelphia program and became a daily national one in 1987, paid for by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Every edition is built around interviews with writers, musicians, filmmakers and people in the news, recorded at length and edited rather than run live.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Fresh Air on weekday evenings, straight after Marketplace. If you searched for what time Fresh Air is on in Omaha, this is the answer, and you can hear the most recent editions on this page.
More conversation on KIOS
Fresh Air gives an hour to one conversation. These are the other programs on 91.5 built around people talking at length.