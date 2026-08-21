About the program

Fresh Air is produced by WHYY in Philadelphia and distributed by NPR. It began as a local Philadelphia program and became a daily national one in 1987, paid for by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Every edition is built around interviews with writers, musicians, filmmakers and people in the news, recorded at length and edited rather than run live.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Fresh Air on weekday evenings, straight after Marketplace. If you searched for what time Fresh Air is on in Omaha, this is the answer, and you can hear the most recent editions on this page.