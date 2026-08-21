About the program

It began in 1973 as a late night program on KPFA in Berkeley, where the presenters went by Timotheo and Annamystic. The syndicated version started on New Year's Day 1983 and it is made in San Rafael, California. Every edition is built on a single theme and mixed as one continuous set, with nothing breaking it up. The program calls it slow music for fast times.

Late Sunday night on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. Ambient, electronic, classical, Celtic and contemplative, and the last thing you hear on 91.5 before the week starts again.