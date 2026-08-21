About the program

Jazz with John Hill comes from the WFMT Jazz Network in Chicago and reaches KIOS through PRX. It is mainstream jazz, chosen and introduced by a host who knows the records rather than assembled from a list.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Jazz with John Hill from Monday through Thursday night. Jazz with Jana Lee Ross, later in the week, comes from the same Chicago service, so the jazz on KIOS runs from Monday night through the weekend.