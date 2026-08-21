BBC World Service on KIOS 91.5
BBC The Newsroom
The world's news, straight, early on the KIOS 91.5 afternoon.
Monday through Thursday at 1 p.m. Central
Stories from the program
About the program
The Newsroom comes from the BBC World Service in London and went on the air on 1 April 2013, replacing an earlier program called World Briefing. It is news read and reported without discussion, drawn from BBC correspondents and language services in the places where the story is happening.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs The Newsroom from Monday through Thursday, early in the afternoon. It is the fastest way to find out what has happened in the world since the morning.
More of the BBC on KIOS
The Newsroom opens the KIOS afternoon and the BBC keeps going from there, through the science half hours and on into the night on 91.5.