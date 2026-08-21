About the program

The Newsroom comes from the BBC World Service in London and went on the air on 1 April 2013, replacing an earlier program called World Briefing. It is news read and reported without discussion, drawn from BBC correspondents and language services in the places where the story is happening.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs The Newsroom from Monday through Thursday, early in the afternoon. It is the fastest way to find out what has happened in the world since the morning.