BBC World Service on KIOS 91.5
BBC OS
The world's news told by the people in it, weekday mornings on KIOS 91.5.
Weekdays at 11 a.m. Central
Stories from the program
About the program
BBC OS is made by the BBC World Service in London. OS stands for Outside Source. It started on radio in October 2013 and a television version followed a few months later. The program is built out of what the BBC's own correspondents and its listeners around the world are sending in, so the reporting comes from inside the story rather than from a desk above it.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs BBC OS on weekday mornings, at the end of the talk block and before the middle of the day. If you want to hear how a story sounds to the people it is happening to, this is where to find it on 91.5.
More of the BBC on KIOS
The BBC runs through the KIOS weekday in pieces, from the late morning into the afternoon, and then holds the whole night. These are the other places to find it on 91.5.