About the program

BBC OS is made by the BBC World Service in London. OS stands for Outside Source. It started on radio in October 2013 and a television version followed a few months later. The program is built out of what the BBC's own correspondents and its listeners around the world are sending in, so the reporting comes from inside the story rather than from a desk above it.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs BBC OS on weekday mornings, at the end of the talk block and before the middle of the day. If you want to hear how a story sounds to the people it is happening to, this is where to find it on 91.5.