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Variety on KIOS 91.5

Live Wire with Luke Burbank

A variety show taped in front of an audience, Saturday evenings on KIOS 91.5.

Saturdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Central

Live Wire with Luke Burbank

Listen to Live Wire

KIOS airs Live Wire on Saturday evenings on 91.5. Live Wire publishes each edition as a podcast through PRX, and the most recent ones play right here.

Every episode, from Live Wire

About the program

Live Wire was thought up in February 2003 by Kate Sokoloff and Robyn Tenenbaum, who started a production company to make it before they had anywhere to put it. The first taping was in Portland, Oregon, and it went out over the Oregon Public Broadcasting network at 7 p.m. on Saturday, 27 March 2004. It is now independently produced and distributed by PRX. Every edition is recorded in front of a live audience with guests, comedy and music.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Live Wire on Saturday evenings. It is the point in the KIOS week where the schedule stops being serious.

Contact the Station See the Full Schedule Support KIOS

More on KIOS this Saturday

Saturday evenings on 91.5 run from the talk into the music. These are the other places to find them.