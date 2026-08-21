About the program

Live Wire was thought up in February 2003 by Kate Sokoloff and Robyn Tenenbaum, who started a production company to make it before they had anywhere to put it. The first taping was in Portland, Oregon, and it went out over the Oregon Public Broadcasting network at 7 p.m. on Saturday, 27 March 2004. It is now independently produced and distributed by PRX. Every edition is recorded in front of a live audience with guests, comedy and music.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Live Wire on Saturday evenings. It is the point in the KIOS week where the schedule stops being serious.