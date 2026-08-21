Science on KIOS 91.5
Radiolab
Science and story built out of sound, Wednesdays at noon on KIOS 91.5.
Wednesdays at noon Central
Listen to Radiolab
KIOS airs Radiolab on Wednesdays at noon on 91.5. WNYC publishes the program as a podcast, and the most recent episodes play right here.
Stories from the program
About the program
Radiolab was founded at WNYC in New York in 2002 by Jad Abumrad, who built the program around what sound itself could do rather than around interviews with the tape cut out. A quasi-moon of Venus now carries the official name Zoozve because of an episode of Radiolab.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Radiolab on Wednesdays at noon. It is made with more care than almost anything else on the radio, and it repays listening to it properly.