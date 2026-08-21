About the program

Radiolab was founded at WNYC in New York in 2002 by Jad Abumrad, who built the program around what sound itself could do rather than around interviews with the tape cut out. A quasi-moon of Venus now carries the official name Zoozve because of an episode of Radiolab.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Radiolab on Wednesdays at noon. It is made with more care than almost anything else on the radio, and it repays listening to it properly.