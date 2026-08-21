Talks and interviews on KIOS 91.5
City Arts and Lectures
Writers and artists talking onstage, Fridays at noon on KIOS 91.5.
Fridays, noon to 1 p.m. Central
Listen to City Arts & Lectures
KIOS airs City Arts & Lectures on Fridays at noon on 91.5. The series publishes its onstage conversations as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here.
About the program
City Arts & Lectures was founded in San Francisco in 1980 by Sydney Goldstein and its radio programs are co-produced with KQED. The events are recorded in front of an audience at a theater that opened in 1926 as a public high school auditorium, sat closed for decades, and was reopened by Goldstein in 2013. In December 2018 the San Francisco school board renamed it the Sydney Goldstein Theater.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs City Arts & Lectures on Fridays at noon. It is a writer or an artist or a scientist talking at length to somebody who has read the work, in front of people who came to hear it.
More conversation on KIOS
City Arts & Lectures is one conversation, recorded in front of an audience. These are the other programs on 91.5 built around people talking at length.