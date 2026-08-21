About the program

City Arts & Lectures was founded in San Francisco in 1980 by Sydney Goldstein and its radio programs are co-produced with KQED. The events are recorded in front of an audience at a theater that opened in 1926 as a public high school auditorium, sat closed for decades, and was reopened by Goldstein in 2013. In December 2018 the San Francisco school board renamed it the Sydney Goldstein Theater.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs City Arts & Lectures on Fridays at noon. It is a writer or an artist or a scientist talking at length to somebody who has read the work, in front of people who came to hear it.