Founders on KIOS 91.5
How I Built This
The tidy version, and then what actually happened.
Sundays, 11 a.m. to noon Central
About the program
Ask someone how they built the thing and you get the tidy version. This one keeps going, into the false starts and the parts that did not work, with the person who was there when it happened. It has been on the air since September 2016.
Sunday mornings on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha, in the hour it shares with Planet Money. Two shows about how things actually get made, back to back.
Next to this one
The show it shares its hour with, and where Sunday goes after.