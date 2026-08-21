BBC World Service on KIOS 91.5
CrowdScience
Somebody wondered. Somebody went and found out.
Mondays, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Central
Listen to CrowdScience
The newest editions, whenever the question will not leave you alone.
About the program
Every edition starts with a question a listener sent in, and the BBC goes and finds the researchers who can answer it. The questions come from all over the world and the reporting goes wherever the answer happens to be. It has been running since November 2016.
Monday afternoons on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. If you have ever wondered something odd and specific about the physical world, somebody else has already written in to ask it.
More of the BBC on KIOS
Four BBC half hours sit in the middle of the KIOS afternoon, and the World Service keeps going from there through the night.