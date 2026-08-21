About the program

One editorial rule, and it is a good one. The show plays Americana, which is about as American as a genre gets, and only by artists from outside the United States. A Scottish broadcaster produces it independently out of Brooklyn, PRX carries it, and it goes free to stations anywhere in the world. The musicians turn up to talk about the records.

Sunday afternoons on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. Country, folk and roots from the places that had to go looking for it.