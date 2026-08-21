About the program

Bullseye started in 2000 as an unpaid student variety show on KZSC, the college station at the University of California, Santa Cruz, under the title The Sound of Young America. It became a podcast in 2004, went out through Public Radio International in 2006, and was renamed Bullseye in January 2012. NPR has distributed it since 2013. It is produced by Maximum Fun, which became a worker-owned cooperative in March 2023.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Bullseye on Saturday mornings. The interviews lean toward comedy and music, and they go on long enough to get past the answers the guest has given before.