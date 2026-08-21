Interviews on KIOS 91.5
Bullseye with Jesse Thorn
Interviews with the people who make things, Saturday mornings on KIOS 91.5.
Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m. Central
Listen to Bullseye
KIOS airs Bullseye on Saturday mornings on 91.5. Maximum Fun publishes the program as a podcast, posting single interviews as well as whole shows, and the most recent ones play right here.
About the program
Bullseye started in 2000 as an unpaid student variety show on KZSC, the college station at the University of California, Santa Cruz, under the title The Sound of Young America. It became a podcast in 2004, went out through Public Radio International in 2006, and was renamed Bullseye in January 2012. NPR has distributed it since 2013. It is produced by Maximum Fun, which became a worker-owned cooperative in March 2023.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Bullseye on Saturday mornings. The interviews lean toward comedy and music, and they go on long enough to get past the answers the guest has given before.
More conversation on KIOS
Bullseye is one interview, given room to get past the answers the guest has given before. These are the other programs on 91.5 built around people talking at length.