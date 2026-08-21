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Interviews on KIOS 91.5

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Interviews with the people who make things, Saturday mornings on KIOS 91.5.

Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m. Central

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Listen to Bullseye

KIOS airs Bullseye on Saturday mornings on 91.5. Maximum Fun publishes the program as a podcast, posting single interviews as well as whole shows, and the most recent ones play right here.

Every episode, from Maximum Fun

About the program

Bullseye started in 2000 as an unpaid student variety show on KZSC, the college station at the University of California, Santa Cruz, under the title The Sound of Young America. It became a podcast in 2004, went out through Public Radio International in 2006, and was renamed Bullseye in January 2012. NPR has distributed it since 2013. It is produced by Maximum Fun, which became a worker-owned cooperative in March 2023.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Bullseye on Saturday mornings. The interviews lean toward comedy and music, and they go on long enough to get past the answers the guest has given before.

Contact the Station See the Full Schedule Support KIOS

More conversation on KIOS

Bullseye is one interview, given room to get past the answers the guest has given before. These are the other programs on 91.5 built around people talking at length.