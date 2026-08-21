BBC World Service on KIOS 91.5
Discovery
Science reported properly, Tuesday afternoons on KIOS 91.5.
Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Central
Listen to Discovery
KIOS airs Discovery on Tuesday afternoons on 91.5. The BBC publishes the program as a podcast, and the most recent editions play right here.
Stories from the program
About the program
Discovery is the BBC World Service's science documentary program. Its work has been recognized repeatedly by the Association of British Science Writers. Each edition takes one subject in science or medicine and reports it out with the researchers doing the work.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Discovery on Tuesday afternoons. It sits in the same afternoon half hour as CrowdScience, Tech Life and Health Check, so the middle of the KIOS week is science from the BBC four days running.
More of the BBC on KIOS
Discovery is one of four BBC science half hours in the middle of the KIOS afternoon, and the World Service keeps going from there through the night on 91.5.