About the program

Discovery is the BBC World Service's science documentary program. Its work has been recognized repeatedly by the Association of British Science Writers. Each edition takes one subject in science or medicine and reports it out with the researchers doing the work.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Discovery on Tuesday afternoons. It sits in the same afternoon half hour as CrowdScience, Tech Life and Health Check, so the middle of the KIOS week is science from the BBC four days running.