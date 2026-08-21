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BBC World Service on KIOS 91.5

Discovery

Science reported properly, Tuesday afternoons on KIOS 91.5.

Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Central

Discovery

Listen to Discovery

KIOS airs Discovery on Tuesday afternoons on 91.5. The BBC publishes the program as a podcast, and the most recent editions play right here.

Every episode, at the BBC

About the program

Discovery is the BBC World Service's science documentary program. Its work has been recognized repeatedly by the Association of British Science Writers. Each edition takes one subject in science or medicine and reports it out with the researchers doing the work.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Discovery on Tuesday afternoons. It sits in the same afternoon half hour as CrowdScience, Tech Life and Health Check, so the middle of the KIOS week is science from the BBC four days running.

Contact the Station See the Full Schedule Support KIOS

More of the BBC on KIOS

Discovery is one of four BBC science half hours in the middle of the KIOS afternoon, and the World Service keeps going from there through the night on 91.5.