Food on KIOS 91.5
The Splendid Table
Cooking, and everything around it, Saturday afternoons on KIOS 91.5.
Saturdays, 1 to 2 p.m. Central
Listen to The Splendid Table
KIOS airs The Splendid Table on Saturday afternoons on 91.5. American Public Media publishes the program as a podcast, posting shorter conversations between the full editions, and the most recent ones play right here.
About the program
The Splendid Table began at Minnesota Public Radio as a live Saturday morning call-in show and is now produced by American Public Media. It has won the James Beard Foundation award for best national radio show on food, in 1998 and again in 2008. It covers cooking, but also where food comes from and who grows it.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs The Splendid Table on Saturday afternoons. It is worth listening to whether or not you plan to cook anything.
More on KIOS this Saturday
Saturday afternoons on 91.5 run from the news through the talk and into the music. These are the other places to find them.