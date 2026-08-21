About the program

The Splendid Table began at Minnesota Public Radio as a live Saturday morning call-in show and is now produced by American Public Media. It has won the James Beard Foundation award for best national radio show on food, in 1998 and again in 2008. It covers cooking, but also where food comes from and who grows it.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs The Splendid Table on Saturday afternoons. It is worth listening to whether or not you plan to cook anything.