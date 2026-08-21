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Traditional music on KIOS 91.5

Ozark Highlands Radio

Ozark music recorded live in Arkansas, Sunday afternoons on KIOS 91.5.

Sundays at 2 p.m. Central

Ozark Highlands Radio

Listen to Ozark Highlands Radio

KIOS airs Ozark Highlands Radio on Sunday afternoons on 91.5. The Ozark Folk Center publishes the program as a podcast, and the most recent editions play right here.

Every episode, from the Ozark Folk Center

About the program

Ozark Highlands Radio started on 8 January 2016 and it is not made by a radio station. It is produced by the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View, Arkansas, which records the music in its own auditorium and sends it out through PRX. Alongside the live performances and jam sessions there are archival recordings of Ozark musicians and segments from historians and authors on the region.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Ozark Highlands Radio on Sunday afternoons. It is traditional American music recorded where it is still played.

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