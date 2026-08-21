About the program

Ozark Highlands Radio started on 8 January 2016 and it is not made by a radio station. It is produced by the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View, Arkansas, which records the music in its own auditorium and sends it out through PRX. Alongside the live performances and jam sessions there are archival recordings of Ozark musicians and segments from historians and authors on the region.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Ozark Highlands Radio on Sunday afternoons. It is traditional American music recorded where it is still played.