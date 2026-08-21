World news on KIOS 91.5
BBC World Service
The world's news through the night on KIOS 91.5.
Overnight, every night Central
Listen to the Global News Podcast
The Global News Podcast is the World Service's own daily news program. It is not the overnight block KIOS carries, which has no podcast of its own.
About the program
The BBC World Service began on 19 December 1932 as the Empire Service. John Reith opened it by warning listeners not to expect too much, and because there was no recording, he read the address live five times over so it would reach every part of the world at a sensible hour. The service has broadcast continuously since.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, carries the BBC World Service through the night, every night. Omaha wakes up to Morning Edition, and between the end of the local evening and the start of it, 91.5 is on London time.
More of the BBC on KIOS
The World Service holds the whole night on 91.5, and pieces of it come back through the day. These are the other places to find it.