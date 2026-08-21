About the program

The BBC World Service began on 19 December 1932 as the Empire Service. John Reith opened it by warning listeners not to expect too much, and because there was no recording, he read the address live five times over so it would reach every part of the world at a sensible hour. The service has broadcast continuously since.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, carries the BBC World Service through the night, every night. Omaha wakes up to Morning Edition, and between the end of the local evening and the start of it, 91.5 is on London time.