About the program

A folklorist started this, Louisiana's first, on the idea that radio could carry oral tradition the way people carry it. It has gone out nationally since 1998, made in New Orleans with Tulane and carried by PRX. After Hurricane Katrina the program moved to Lafayette and told the story of the Gulf Coast rebuilding through its musicians.

Two hours of Sunday evening on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. Blues, jazz, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, country and rock, with the field recording and the interview that explain where each of them came from.