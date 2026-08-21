About the program

This Old House Radio Hour went on the air on 21 March 2025. It is the radio version of the television series and it is co-produced by LAist Studios, This Old House Productions and Ember20, with American Public Media distributing it to stations. Builders, designers and tradespeople answer questions, and listeners call a home repair line with problems in their own houses.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs This Old House Radio Hour on Saturday evenings. Omaha's housing stock is old enough that most of what gets discussed applies here.