Home and building on KIOS 91.5
This Old House Radio Hour
Building, fixing and renovating, Saturday evenings on KIOS 91.5.
Saturdays, 5 to 6 p.m. Central
Listen to This Old House Radio Hour
KIOS airs This Old House Radio Hour on Saturday evenings on 91.5. American Public Media publishes each edition as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here.
About the program
This Old House Radio Hour went on the air on 21 March 2025. It is the radio version of the television series and it is co-produced by LAist Studios, This Old House Productions and Ember20, with American Public Media distributing it to stations. Builders, designers and tradespeople answer questions, and listeners call a home repair line with problems in their own houses.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs This Old House Radio Hour on Saturday evenings. Omaha's housing stock is old enough that most of what gets discussed applies here.
More on KIOS this Saturday
Saturday on 91.5 runs from the news through the talk and into the evening. These are the other places to find it.