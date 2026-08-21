About the program

Big Picture Science started in 2002 at the SETI Institute in California under the title Are We Alone?, which is what the institute exists to find out. It broadened from astrobiology to science generally and was renamed in July 2011. It became an independent production in January 2025. A recurring segment called Skeptic Check takes a claim that sounds scientific and tests whether it is.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Big Picture Science on Saturday afternoons. Each edition is built around one question and works it through with the researchers who study it.