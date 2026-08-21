About the program

Science Friday started in October 1991 as a Friday installment of NPR's Talk of the Nation and became a program in its own right. It is now independently produced. Listeners call in with questions and researchers answer them, which has been the shape of it from the beginning.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Science Friday on Friday afternoons. It is the end of the KIOS work week and the point in it where the questions come from the audience.