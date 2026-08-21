Science on KIOS 91.5
Science Friday
Science, and your questions about it, Friday afternoons on KIOS 91.5.
Fridays at 1 p.m. Central
Science Friday segments
KIOS airs the full Science Friday on Friday afternoons on 91.5. Science Friday publishes the program as individual segments rather than as the broadcast hour, and the most recent of those play right here.
Stories from the program
About the program
Science Friday started in October 1991 as a Friday installment of NPR's Talk of the Nation and became a program in its own right. It is now independently produced. Listeners call in with questions and researchers answer them, which has been the shape of it from the beginning.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Science Friday on Friday afternoons. It is the end of the KIOS work week and the point in it where the questions come from the audience.