© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers

Habitat For Humanity creates its first 3D-printed home

Published December 27, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

Habitat for Humanity have created their first-ever 3D-printed home. That's, of course, the organization that provides affordable housing. The printing technology meant it took just 12 hours to build a 1,200-square-foot home. The house, in Williamsburg, Va., comes with a computer file to print replacement knobs and light-switch covers. And the owner, April Springfield, was able to move in with her 13-year-old son just in time for Christmas.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.