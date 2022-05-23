What conversations are you having about Roe v. Wade? We'd like to hear about them

As the Supreme Court seems poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, NPR wants to know what the conversations are like between parents and their children, school nurses and students and teenagers themselves.

How are you personally feeling about the leaked draft opinion? Have you had conversations about the leaked opinion with your kids or the teenagers in your life? Who initiated the conversations and how did they go?

We are interested in talking to you about how you are feeling and what you're doing leading up to the official decision from the court.

Please fill out the starting questions to continue with the form. If your child is under 18 years of age, we ask that you submit the form for them. A producer may reach out for an upcoming story.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.