KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 8/17/26

A wanted fugitive is dead in Council Bluffs. Police went to the 12-hundred-block of Madison Avenue yesterday afternoon to locate James Leroy Perdue III, who was a suspect in a Saturday homicide in South Dakota. Officers set up a perimeter outside the home, and shots were heard inside the house yesterday evening. Perdue was found dead inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident is under investigation.

A man is dead following a shooting in North Omaha. Police were called to the area of 28th and Titus Avenue early yesterday morning and found 34-year-old Lashawn Lesley Junior suffering from gunshot wounds. Lesley was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The deadly shooting is under investigation.

A police officer is injured following a crash in Omaha. Police responded to the report of an overturned semi on I-80 near 84th Street yesterday morning. An officer was investigating the crash when a second semi-truck lost control and grazed him before crashing into the police cruiser. The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is launching a new bicycle unit. Officials say the bicycle unit is focusing its patrols on unoccupied parts of Douglas County including Heartwood Preserve and trails. Bicycle unit members are hopeful they can break down barriers with local residents.

There was an email outage at the University of Nebraska late last week. Officials say it was because a global problem is affecting the university's security provider, Proofpoint. University of Nebraska at Kearney, Omaha and Lincoln and the Office of President are all experiencing the email issues. However, KLKN-TV reports internal email within the NU System is still available, and UNMC is not affected.

The Creighton women's volleyball team is opening the preseason with a win. The Bluejays won yesterday's exhibition match against South Dakota four sets to one. Creighton lost the second set in a match that was scheduled to go five sets.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are leaving Ohio following a rainout. Yesterday's game between the Storm Chasers and Columbus Clippers was cancelled due to rain. The Storm Chasers will return to the field tomorrow at home against Rochester.