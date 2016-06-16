The Honduran-Canadian Singer And The Swedish Band: An Alt.Latino Love Story

Editor's note: This is an encore presentation of Alt.Latino from April 2015.

After five years of doing this show together, Felix Contreras and I have influenced each other's musical inclinations in unimaginable ways. We both come from very vibrant, rich scenes — he's from California and I'm from Argentina. Those can also be very hermetic scenes that are like worlds unto themselves. So it took us awhile to even consider each other's tastes. For the longest time Felix would wrinkle his nose when I'd offer him a spoonful of South American pop or Spanish punk; and I'd eye anything related to rancheras with suspicion.

But good music is good music, and it eventually breaks down all barriers. So here we find ourselves, on a show like today, sharing Mexican folk, Venezuelan retro funk, and some good old rock 'n' roll like it's no big deal.

How about you? How have your musical tastes changed over the years?

