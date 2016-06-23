'I Feel Like I'm Free When I'm Dancing There': Love And Pride On The Dance Floor

This week on Alt.Latino, we take to the streets of Queens, N.Y., with activist Francisco Ramirez to celebrate gay Latinx pride and remember the 49 lives lost at the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla. The attack hit a place that is practically sacred for Latinos, and especially members of the LGBT community: the dance floor.

For this episode, we collect stories of love, hope, freedom and joy on the dance floor.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.