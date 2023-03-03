Grace Kelly to perform at the Holland Music Club

An unequivocal musical prodigy, singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer and band leader Grace Kelly has rocked the jazz world with her inventive and irresistible electro jazz-pop fusion. She’s sold-out concerts, had 13 acclaimed albums and a resume that includes performing at the Hollywood Bowl and as part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – all before reaching her mid-twenties. Her live performance offers a unique musical journey and contagious exuberance on stage and will captivate audiences as she performs new songs from this new album GO TiME: Live in LA: her 13th CD and the third video album in the GO TiME series. The new release continues her innovative video album concept for fans by incorporating special guests and adding her own inventive dance moves while playing. Performing her fresh, playful musical stylings with great panache, Grace’s infectious positivity and charismatic stage presence brings a smile to everyone. See her perform in person on Friday, April 14th at 7:30pm at the Holland Music Club. For more information you may visit o-pa.org