Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A North Carolina man hit the jackpot again. Christopher Mills won $200,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. About two years ago, he won $100,000. He says he can't believe lightning struck twice. Mr. Mills says his twin sons recently got their MBAs, master of business administration, so now he can help pay off the education. And maybe they're qualified to help him invest whatever's left. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

