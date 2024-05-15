Chicago teen earns doctorate at 17 years old from Arizona State

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Yesterday, we told you about a graduate who just received her doctorate at Howard University at the age of 83, so today, we thought we'd let you know about another distinguished graduate. Dorothy Jean Tillman II spoke at her commencement earlier this month at Arizona State University - this, after she successfully defended her dissertation to earn her doctorate in integrated behavioral health last December at 17 years old. So what's next - driver's license? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

