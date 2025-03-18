Vice President Vance has a new gig: fundraising for the Republican National Committee

Updated March 18, 2025 at 18:42 PM ET

Vice President JD Vance will assume the role of finance chairman for the Republican National Committee — an unconventional move for a sitting vice president, but one that also places a top ally of President Trump within the party's campaign wing ahead of the 2026 midterms.

"Last year, President Trump won an historic election victory, taking back the White House and helping Republicans regain control of the Senate and retain control of the House," Vance said in a statement provided by the RNC on Tuesday. "But to fully enact the MAGA mandate and President Trump's vision that voters demanded, we must keep and grow our Republican majorities in 2026."

Presidents and vice presidents typically hold indirect influence over their party's national committee, rather than serving within the ranks. According to the RNC, Vance will be the first sitting vice president to serve as finance chairman.

"Vice President Vance is not only one of our Party's most talented messengers, he is also a thought leader who has helped remake the GOP into the party of working Americans representing the forgotten men and women of our country," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.

As finance chairman, Vance will play a key role in the GOP's fundraising efforts, getting valuable facetime with some of the most influential conservative donors — a potentially beneficial role for the vice president as he weighs his political ambitions for the 2028 presidential race.

It could also be a boost for his resume, said Republican strategist Ron Bonjean, if Vance can bring in considerable cash during a high-stakes time for the party.

"Hard jobs are usually given to the vice president," Bonjean said. "Raising money in a midterm where it's going to be tough to keep the House of Representatives for Republicans — that are the party in power — is going to be a difficult job."

"If Vance can pull it off, it really gives him a leg up going into '28," he added.

Though still years away, Vance is currently considered a front-runner in what may be a packed Republican presidential primary. However, Trump told FOX News in February that he does not see Vance as his successor — at least not yet.

"I think you have a lot of very capable people," Trump said. "So far, I think he's doing a fantastic job. It's too early. We're just starting."

Vance is not the first member of Trump's inner circle to work within the RNC. The president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump previously served as a co-chair of the committee but stepped down in December.

Vance will succeed former investor Duke Buchan as finance chair. Trump has selected Buchan to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Morocco. Buchan served as ambassador to Spain during Trump's first administration.

