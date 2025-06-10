Protests against ICE have continued in LA into the week. Here's what to know

As a weekend of protests against immigration raids in California have continued into this week, the Trump administration has responded by deploying more Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking heated exchanges with politicians in the state.

Los Angeles police said that while the protests have mostly been peaceful, some violence has occurred. Though, several officials have rebuffed the president's intervention, saying they have it handled.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she feels the city is being used as a "test case for what happens when the federal government moves in and takes the authority away from the state, or away from local government."

Dozens of people have been arrested in LA

In Los Angeles, 50 people were arrested between Saturday and Monday morning, the LAPD said. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell has said the department supports the First Amendment right to assemble.

"Those who choose to incite violence, engage in vandalism or graffiti, and/or attack officers will be arrested," he said Monday. "There's no tolerance for criminal activity under the guise of protest."

The department said some people were building barricades and throwing objects at officers. Police used tear gas canisters and more than 600 rounds of "less lethal munitions" to disperse the crowds. Five officers had minor injuries. The LAPD Professional Standards Bureau is investigating if the department used excessive force.

Some of the charges those arrested are facing include attempted murder with a Molotov cocktail, assault on a police officer, looting and failure to disperse, LAPD said. One of those arrested was David Huerta, the president of the Service Employees International Union California, who was released Monday afternoon.

Trump has deployed Marines to California

Two government officials told NPR Monday that 700 Marines have been deployed to the state. Police Chief McDonnell said Monday he had not been briefed about the Marines showing up.

"The Los Angeles Police Department, alongside our mutual aid partners, have decades of experience managing large-scale public demonstrations, and we remain confident in our ability to do so professionally and effectively," he said.

On Saturday, President Trump federalized 2,000 National Guard troops for 60 days or whatever duration Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth finds appropriate. Trump additionally said other branches of the armed forces may be dispatched to support. He put in an order for another 2,000 troops Monday.

"To the extent that protests or acts of violence directly inhibit the execution of the laws, they constitute a form of rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States," Trump said in the order.

McDonnell refuted claims that it took LAPD more than two hours to respond to a federal request for assistance. He said the LAPD did not know federal forces were coming and thus took longer to respond to calls about the protest due to traffic conditions and hazardous conditions caused by tear gas used by federal troops. The department was on the scene in 38 minutes, McDonnell said.

He reiterated that LAPD does not partner with ICE to enforce immigration policies.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing the Trump administration

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his state is suing the Trump administration for sending National Guard troops into California. Newsom says the Trump administration's actions violate the California Constitution, which gives the governor control over the state's National Guard.

The White House said in a statement, "Democrats like Gavin Newsom and [Los Angeles Mayor] Karen Bass should be thanking President Trump for stepping up and leading where they refused — and for ridding their streets of criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, and gangbangers."

Newsom claims the troops Trump sent out are going without food and water, and that most of them were waiting in federal buildings for orders.

"This isn't about public safety," he said. "It's about stroking a dangerous President's ego. This is Reckless. Pointless. And Disrespectful to our troops.

In response to Vice President Vance telling Newsom "do your job," the governor said Monday, "Do YOUR job. We didn't have a problem until Trump got involved. Rescind the order. Return control to California."



Copyright 2025 NPR