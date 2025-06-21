Opinion: From tragedy, words of wisdom

Sophie and Colin Hortman suffered a grievous loss last weekend. And this week, they gave words of grace to the world.

Their parents, former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman, and her husband, Mark, were murdered in their home in the Minneapolis suburbs in the early morning hours, a week ago today. John Hoffman, a Minnesota state senator and his wife Yvette, who lived nearby, were also shot, but survived.

"They were the bright lights at the center of our lives," Sophie and Colin Hortman, who are 28 and 30, said of their parents in a statement. "Their love for us was boundless. We miss them so much."

The man who is in custody reportedly kept a notebook with what federal law enforcement say are dozens more names, including elected Democratic officials, civic leaders, and Planned Parenthood officers.

"We want everyone to know that we are both safe and with loved ones," wrote the Hortman children.

"Our parents touched so many lives, and they leave behind an incredible legacy of dedication to their community that will live on in us, their friends, their colleagues and co-workers, and every single person who knew and loved them."

And then Sophie and Colin Hortman offered those who knew their parents, and those millions more who may now have heard of their deaths, and their valuable lives, some simple, practical, and even fun ways to honor them.

"Plant a tree," they suggested. "Visit a local park… Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do."

The Hortman family dog was a golden. They called him Gilbert. He was injured in the shooting and euthanized.

The sister and brother continue:

"Tell your loved ones a cheesy dad joke and laugh about it."

"Bake something — bread for Mark or a cake for Melissa, and share it with someone."

"Try a new hobby and enjoy learning something."

"Stand up for what you believe in," they added, "especially if that thing is justice and peace.

"Hope and resilience are the enemy of fear," the children of Melissa and Mark Hortman wrote. "This tragedy must become a moment for us to come together. Hold your loved ones a little closer. Love your neighbors. Treat each other with kindness and respect. The best way to honor our parents' memory is to do something, whether big or small, to make our community just a little better for someone else."

Copyright 2025 NPR