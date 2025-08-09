Sunday Puzzle: Artificially Confused

On-air challenge

The theme of today's puzzle is A.I. every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the first word has a long -A vowel sound and the second word has a long-I vowel sound.

1. Numbers after six, seven

2. Shortest distance between two points

3. Fear of speaking before a large audience

4. Direct interaction with someone one on one

5. One of two things on the rear of a car

6. Two-wheeler you can pedal off-road

7. Injury that might come with venom

8. Have a short break

9. What cuts a porterhouse or T-bone

10. Increase in salary

11. Manicurist's implement

12. Astronaut's trip

13. Like cornstalks that reach halfway up the body

14. Fearsome shark

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from Eric Chaikin, of Westlake Village, Calif.

"I turned on the TV and saw anger, evil, slander, and ruin. It was all pleasant news. What channel was I watching and what specifically was on the screen?"

Challenge Answer:

The channel was ESPN, and NHL hockey standings were on screen. The words anger, evil, slander, and ruin can be found in the middle of Rangers, Devils, Islanders, and Bruins — all N.H.L. teams in the Northeast.

Winner

Bill Hoffman of Helena, Montana.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Peter Gwinn, who writes for "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" Name something many hospitals have, in 7 letters. Rearrange the letters to name two things you can get inside a hospital (4 and 3 letters each).

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 14th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

