KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 8/18/26

Douglas County is continuing to see more cyclospora cases. The Douglas County Health Department reported 15 more cases yesterday bringing the total to 86.Symptoms of the virus include diarrhea, nausea and fatigue.

State and local health agencies are looking into a measles outbreak in Southern Iowa with possible contacts in the Des Moines metro area. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says, as of Sunday, 12 confirmed cases of measles have been identified with evidence of person-to-person spread. The state says people with measles went to a number of locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Clive and Bloomfield on July 28th and 30th and August 9th. Iowa HHS says health agencies are working closely with affected families and community leaders to identify illnesses, share information and ensure access to vaccination.

A semi driver accused of killing a woman in a crash on Interstate 80 has been released from jail after posting bond. Fayzali Sharipov was arrested early Friday and booked into the Lincoln County Jail. His bond was set at 100-thousand dollars at 10-percent, which he has since posted. Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol said Sharipov's semi hit a pickup truck that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Sutherland. A woman inside the pickup was killed in the crash and a child in the truck was airlifted to Omaha with serious injuries.

The Ralston Police Department is under new leadership. Police Chief Marc Leonardo retired last week and wrapped up a 35-year career in law enforcement. Leonardo had served as Ralston's police chief for the past nine years.

The University of Nebraska football team's home sellout streak may be in jeopardy. The Huskers have officially sold out every home game at Memorial Stadium since November 1962. Officials say home game ticket sales are down so far this year including the Ohio State game, which still has about 10-thousand tickets available.

The University of Nebraska football program is dismissing one of its running backs. Redshirt freshman Tikey Hayes has been dismissed from the Husker program for unspecified reasons. Hayes began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Iowa Western this past spring. He arrived at Nebraska before the start of fall camp.