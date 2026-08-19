KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 8/19/26

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is suing the city of Omaha over its minimum wage ordinance. Hilgers announced yesterday that the state constitution does not allow the city of Omaha to repeal any portion of a statewide law. Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse says Nebraska's home rule charter law allows the city to set its own minimum wage.

A Nebraska community is getting rid of its police department. The St. Paul City Council voted on Monday to dissolve the city's police department and contract law enforcement services to the Howard County Sheriff's Office. The move comes following staffing shortages, financial challenges and officer burnout in the department.

Nebraska's Data Center Task Force is up and running. Governor Jim Pillen appointed 17 members to the task force, which will be overseen by the Nebraska Department of Water, Environment and Energy. Pillen signed an executive order last month that ends taxpayer subsidies for large-scale data centers in Nebraska.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is the recipient of the highest protection rating given to fire departments in the country. The city of Lincoln announced yesterday that the department received a Class One rating from the Insurance Services Office Public Protection Classification program. The rating system measures how well a fire department can prevent and respond to fires. It's the first time Lincoln Fire and Rescue has received a Class One rating.

School resource officers will no longer carry shock gloves in Omaha schools. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says school resource officers will still carry other enforcement equipment in school buildings. The move comes after Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Ray requested that local law enforcement not authorize officers to carry shock gloves in schools.

The Kellogg plant in Omaha is closing. The plant at 96th and F streets conducted its final day of operation on Monday. The closure of the 84-year-old plant was announced in 2024.

American National Bank will soon no longer be based in Omaha. All branches of the Omaha-based bank in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota will be rebranded as Associated Bank. The transition will be finalized on October 13th.Associated Bank and American National Bank announced their merger in 2025.

