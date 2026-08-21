Chad Stoner Band performance at Miller Park rescheduled to September 6

The Chad Stoner Band performance originally scheduled for August 8, at Miller Park has been rescheduled to September 6.

It’s going to be a scorcher when Omaha’s beloved Chad Stoner Band takes the stage at Music at Miller Park! Rooted in R&B and gospel, the band’s singular sound is fueled by Chad Stoner’s stirringly soulful saxophone and voice, along with the groove and sophistication of organist/keyboardist Mitch Towne, guitarist Myles Jasnowski, bassist Jacob Sorenson, and drummer Jonathan Sanders. The band turns every performance into a vibe filled experience that’s slow-burning and deep-feeling. Come relax on the lawn or get up and dance! The event takes place at 5:30pm September 6 and is open to the public.

KIOS-FM's Mike Hogan spoke with Chad Stoner recently. Their conversation is available at the Live & Local section on this website.

