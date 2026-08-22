One minute of shouting earns eternal glory at the Tennessee State Fair

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The Tennessee State Fair ends today. This year's event focused on forestry and had a timber calling contest. Reporter Leslie Eiler Thompson checked it out.

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UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Shouting) Timber.

LESLIE EILER THOMPSON, BYLINE: That's not a trained lumberjack you're hearing giving the warning of a falling tree. No. It's a contestant in a brand-new competition at the Tennessee State Fair in Wilson County near Nashville.

KENNETH PANNELL: I'm going to tell the contestants, you do what you feel you need to do. And I'm going to tell them to be inventive, you know?

THOMPSON: That's Kenneth Pannell. He's been the organizer for all the calling contests here at the Tennessee State Fair for several years. Timber calling is Pannell's original idea. He thought this year's state fair theme of forestry called for it. There are other contests that honor the theme, like log sawing and birdhouse building, but timber calling was a main attraction at the fair this year.

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UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: When I say tim (ph), you say ber (ph). Tim.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD #1: Ber.

THOMPSON: Contestants have only a microphone and 60 seconds to perform their best lumberjack call. This call-and-response performance was by Justin Franiak.

JUSTIN FRANIAK: We found it online 'cause we're just looking up fairs to go get corn dogs at and clicked on new competitions, and then it was right there.

THOMPSON: Franiak and his friends were part of a diverse group of callers, ranging from elementary school kids to retirees.

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UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Shouting) Timber.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: (Shouting) Timber.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: (Shouting) Timber.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: (Shouting) Timber.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #7: (Shouting) Timber.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #8: (Shouting) Timber.

THOMPSON: Most callers use the traditional lumberjack warning. They have to convince a panel of eight judges. Now, creativity does play a role, and some contestants opt for a more unusual call.

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UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #9: Let's get ready to (shouting) timber.

THOMPSON: Organizer Kenneth Pannell's favorite part of the event, and what brings him back year after year, isn't the contest at all. It's the crowd that watches the callers, some of whom came from as far as Oklahoma to be part of it.

PANNELL: It's a hit. They just have a really good time. You get the feeling that everybody cares for you here, and you're very welcome.

THOMPSON: Ultimately, it was Justin Franiak with his call-and-response who took the top prize of $30 and the timber calling championship title.

FRANIAK: I will hold the Tennessee state title for a year. I will be back to compete again.

THOMPSON: But it's not clear if timber calling will become a permanent part of the state fair when forestry is not the theme. That means Franiak could hold the title forever.

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UNIDENTIFIED CROWD #2: (Singing) Good ole (inaudible). Whoo.

THOMPSON: For NPR News, I'm Leslie Eiler Thompson in Wilson County. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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